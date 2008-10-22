How could I boost my lunch time sales in my restaurant? I

By Kim T. Gordon

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I generally have 20 to 25 tables during lunch. My waitresses aren't happy with this, and neither am I. I understand catering is a way to get my numbers higher, but I'd like people in the restaurant so my servers make money, too.

There are so many elements that would impact my answer, I hardly know where to start. It all depends on your location, the type of food you serve, the price category, local competition, the reputation of your kitchen, past PR coverage, name recognition and more.

Most of all, I'd like to know what brings diners in for dinner, who they are (demographically), and if you have an entirely different crowd at lunchtime.

For now, I'd say build on your strengths by figuring out who frequents your restaurant for lunch now and why. Then pick tactics--which may be anything from direct mail to radio--that reach more people like them.
Kim Gordon is the owner of National Marketing Federation and is a multifaceted marketing expert, speaker, author and media spokesperson. Her latest book is Maximum Marketing, Minimum Dollars.

