How do I charge my customers

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I am planning to launch a web page online. There will be a monthly subscription charge of $10 to $15 dollars to access the website. The way I want my subscribers to pay is by automatically charging their checking account or credit card each month. How do I go about that?

Kudos to you for figuring out your payment schedule ahead of time.



The best thing to do is to use the subscription payment option offered by your credit card processing company. Many credit card companies offer this service--as does PayPal. In fact, PayPal has a special subscription button.



The best thing to do is to call your credit card processing company and ask how to enable this feature on your account.



Good luck,

Lena