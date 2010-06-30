Subscribe for 50% off
Subscribe

Is it legal to buy items, piece them together and resell them as a completely different product?

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
I want to be sure I'm not doing anything wrong.
Any time you create something that depends on the preexisting work of someone else, you need to tread v-e-r-y carefully. Other people's products may be protected by intellectual property laws, such as patent, copyright or trademark.

Also, what you consider a "completely different product" may not be so different in the eyes of the law. Before you start putting time and money into creating these "new" products, consult with an intellectual property attorney to make sure you're not running afoul of other people's rights.

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

'It's F--king Mind-Blowing': Howard Stern Slams Oprah Winfrey Over How She Spends Her Wealth

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Business Process

3 Books That Made Me 6 Figures That Aren't About Business At All

Nicole Bernard

Nicole Bernard

Business News

Patagonia Sues Gap, Claims Rival Copied Design of Fleece Pullover

Steve Huff

Read More