Is it legal to buy items, piece them together and resell them as a completely different product?
I want to be sure I'm not doing anything wrong.Any time you create something that depends on the preexisting work of someone else, you need to tread v-e-r-y carefully. Other people's products may be protected by intellectual property laws, such as patent, copyright or trademark.
Also, what you consider a "completely different product" may not be so different in the eyes of the law. Before you start putting time and money into creating these "new" products, consult with an intellectual property attorney to make sure you're not running afoul of other people's rights.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
Online Scams Are More Sophisticated Than Ever. Here's How to Shop Safely on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, According to a Cyber Intelligence Expert.
-
This Guy Saved Barbie From Cultural Extinction. He Did It by Asking One Big Question.
-
The Top 5 Hot Franchise Categories for 2023, According to One Industry Expert
-
Why Can't We Resist Black Friday and Cyber Monday? A Behavioral Economist Explains the Psychological Forces That Make Sales Irresistible.
-
I Couldn't Sleep. I Obsessed Over My Failures. Then I Found the Weirdest Cure.
-
This Pitch Scored a $250,000 Investment — But It Almost Didn't Happen
-
Employees Were Demanded to Go Home. Here's How We Invite Them to Come Back.