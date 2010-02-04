7 Ways to Get Great Referrals

Word of mouth is the best form of advertising. Here's how to take advantage of it.

The most effective advertising a company can get is more difficult to achieve but much more effective and lasting than traditional media advertising. It is word of mouth advertising and it's earned rather than purchased. It is your customers' opinion of your product, which can fluctuate from very vocal with praise to very vocal with derision.

Word of mouth is available to start-ups as well as large corporations. It can be achieved with minimal cash outlays by just doing things right. Word of mouth can be earned quickly or over a long period of time, depending on the product or service you are selling, and sometimes it's instantaneous. After people view a new movie, they talk about what they've just seen. It could be "What a great picture" or "That was a stiff." Descriptive word spreads quickly, and new viewers of that movie result if those who saw and liked it tell their friends.

On the other hand, word of mouth can take a long time to develop for some products; you'll probably put a few thousand miles on a car before recommending it to others, or that new diet might not budge your scale for several weeks before finally proving all the work was worth it.

Here are seven factors to consider for creating good word of mouth for your company and its products: