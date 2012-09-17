Marketing

3 Things You Need to Know About LinkedIn's Company Pages

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
3 Things Marketers Need to Know About LinkedIn's New Company Pages
It's no longer enough to just drive traffic to your website, you need to engage your web visitors and create an online journey that leads them quickly to the content they're searching for.

LinkedIn understands the need to engage their members so they recently released an updated version of LinkedIn. The new site is dramatically different than the original version with a clean, easy-to-navigate interface. The new LinkedIn website focuses on engaging LinkedIn members which will keep them on the site longer and entice them to return more frequently.

The second phase of the LinkedIn makeover is a redesigned version of Company Pages. This new version of Company Pages is a continuation of the site-wide redesign of LinkedIn simplifying LinkedIn's pillar products and creating streamlined experiences across all devices. The new Company Pages are designed to encourage interaction and engagement with the LinkedIn members.

Here's how can you take advantage of the redesign of LinkedIn Company Pages:

1. Create a custom header. The new Company Pages have a sleek design and cleaner navigation based on feedback from LinkedIn members. You now have to ability to extend your brand by adding your corporate logo and a custom header at the top of your Company Page. The custom header is 646 x 220-pixels giving you plenty of room to promote your company. The new Company Pages also have a more prominent Follow button making it easier to grow your LinkedIn community.

2. Include more information. The Updates section of the new Company Pages is longer, allowing visitors to your page to learn more about your company without having to scroll to the bottom and click on the See All Activity link. In the past, Updates were limited to just a few of the most recent posts and it was difficult for visitors to view older updates. The new design is also more engaging making it easier for visitors to Comment on posts. In the past, you had to click on the Comment link which opened a new comment window. Now the comment window is prominently displayed under each news item.

3. Promote your products and services. One of the biggest changes in the Company Page redesign is moving the Products and Services tab from the navigation bar to the right sidebar. This change lets you prominently feature products and services above-the-fold on the home page instead of being hidden on an internal page. This change will give your products and services significantly more exposure to your LinkedIn community and encourage more interaction with your brand.

We will continue to see additional updates to LinkedIn.com that make the site more engaging and interactive as they gather feedback from members. LinkedIn is growing rapidly and attracting your target audience. It's important for you to update your Company Page frequently to grow your LinkedIn Community and build a long-term relationship with your current customers. 

