Ted Prodromou is a speaker, author and online advertising consultant, generating leads for his clients using Google AdWords, Facebook ads, LinkedIn, Twitter, and other social media platforms. He also teaches online and in-person classes on LinkedIn, Twitter, and online advertising. In his past life, Ted worked for high tech companies IBM, DEC and Cellular One before starting his own consulting firm in 1999. You can learn more about Ted at tedprodromou.com.
5 Ways to Make Your Online Ads More Clickable
Because great ads are more than just words.
9 Ways to Advertise on LinkedIn
LinkedIn provides an affordable way to get your message out to a targeted audience using 9 easy-to-employ options.
7 LinkedIn Tools for Recruiting New Employees
Use these seven tools from LinkedIn to track down the best job candidates for your business.
How to Use LinkedIn Search to Find the Best Job Candidates
Find the candidates you want quickly via LinkedIn's Search and Advanced Search tools.
How to Use LinkedIn Analytics to Boost Your Marketing Efforts
Find out if you're wasting your time on LinkedIn by measuring how effective your status updates and posts are with your audience.
The Two Strategies for Networking on LinkedIn -- And Why They Matter
Learn two ways you can use this social site to connect with new employees, customers and vendors.
How Using LinkedIn Recommendations Can Help You Find Your Next Employee
Make LinkedIn your next best source for job candidates by reading through the recommendation section.
How to Get to the Top of LinkedIn's Search Results
Let this LinkedIn expert show you the one thing you can do to dramatically improve your ranking on LinkedIn search.
Everything You Need to Know About Setting Up Your Company Page on LinkedIn
Find out what you can showcase -- and how -- on your company's LinkedIn page to attract new employees and new business.
4 Tips for Supercharging Your Business's LinkedIn Profile
To make yourself stand out among the thousands of other people on LinkedIn, create a compelling profile using this advice.
Creating Viral Tweets for Your Business
How to create Twitter content that's forwarded over and over again.
14 Steps to Generating Leads on Twitter
This list can help you land new business.
What Not to Say on Twitter
To make sure you don't put your foot in your mouth, a Twitter expert offers tips on what you should never say to your Twitter followers.
What to Say on Twitter
Ideas that will help you create Tweets that your followers will want to read.
Using Twitter for Sales and Marketing
Business owners are using Twitter to market their businesses and increase sales. Here are 10 ways you can do the same.