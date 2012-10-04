Marketing

LinkedIn Gives Company Pages a Facelift

LinkedIn Gives Company Pages a Facelift
LinkedIn is rolling out a major redesign for the 2 million Company Pages on the popular professional networking site. That means business owners will have additional ways to market their brands, and connect with clients and partners, LinkedIn says.

"It's our goal to provide an environment where brands have the proper tools and platform to cultivate meaningful relationships with our members," wrote Marc Bishop, LinkedIn's director of global product marketing, in a post announcing the changes.

What can business owners expect? First, more prominent brand imagery. LinkedIn is allowing businesses to easily add an image that represents their company, similar to the photo on a member's profile. So, instead of a simple logo, companies can now upload pictures or images that measure 646 x 220 pixels.

New, streamlined navigation allows companies to more easily showcase their products, services and career opportunities, LinkedIn says. Businesses can target specific followers when posting company status updates.

The redesign also features an augmented follower button and more visible company status updates.

Another new feature to Company Pages is called the "Featured Update." This allows brands to highlight important news by promoting it to the top of their company update stream for up to 48 hours.

The new Company Pages are available on the web as well as LinkedIn's iPhone, Android and iPad apps.

What do you think of LinkedIn's redesigned Company Pages? Let us know in the comments below. 

