Simple Time Management Tips When You're Overwhelmed

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Simple Time Management Tips When You're Overwhelmed
Image credit: Career Line
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this special feature of 'Ask Entrepreneur,' Facebook fan Louise Psarras from Carthage, N.Y., asks: As a one-person business, I feel overwhelmed, especially with three kids and pets. How can I make my time work more effectively?

I always find it easier to categorize and prioritize my tasks before I even start my day.

I create a list of things to do and then break them down into segments. I put "places to go, errands, meetings" in one segment, "phone calls, emails, texts" in another, and so on. I also put the tasks I'm most likely to procrastinate with at the top.

Your Chance to 'Ask Entrepreneur'

We enlisted our Facebook fans to ask their most pressing questions about starting and running a business. Over the next several weeks, our special panel of experts will offer their answers and discuss more in online chats. Mark your calendar and stay tuned for details on these future events:

Grant Cardone Dec. 5: Grant Cardone on Closing More Sales

Angela Jia Kim Dec. 19: Angela Jia Kim on Growing a Business

Focus on one thing at a time and get that task done before moving to the next. I think that is a great way to feel small accomplishments throughout your day, instead of working here and there on a variety of things and never feeling a sense of accomplishment.

You could also minimize the amount of menial tasks you do every day by hiring an intern or assistant. The extra help could allow you to focus on more important tasks.

I also recommend finding out if there are people with whom you can partner who have a certain level of expertise to do the things that you're not necessarily the best at or don't particularly enjoy. And in partnering with them, it enables you to focus on what you're good at.

When your focused at what you're good at, you're better able to grow your business more quickly and stay creative and in the zone. Then you create a nice synergy and you can get more done.

Sharing responsibility and handing over certain tasks can be a scary thing. But keep in mind how much farther you'll be able to grow. I always tell entrepreneurs, 100 percent of $100 is still only $100. But 20 percent of $100,000 is a heck of a lot more. So if you can find someone who has the strengths to your weaknesses and vice versa, you're going to have more to share.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Nicole Lapin
New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Entrepreneurs Should Aim to Be Good Monopolists

Starting a Business

Got a Business Idea? Billionaire Stephen A. Schwarzman Has 3 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Launching It.

Starting a Business

How to Be a Successful Leader in Your Industry