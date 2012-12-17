6 Tips for Being More Visual With Social Media (Infographic)

December 17, 2012 min read

There's a shift happening in the way we communicate online. In a lot of ways, the focus has moved from written social media to visual social media.

What does this mean? What started as websites and blogs where we shared our message with 500 to 1,000 words or so quickly moved to micro-blogging platforms like Facebook and Twitter. Even micro-blogs became more multi-media driven as we watched Tumblr take off and YouTube reach more than 4 billion views daily. Pinterest and Instagram are now two of the fastest growing and most engaging social networks.

As social media platforms become more visual, we wind up saying more with less, using images and videos to say what we would with words.

For brands, this shift can represent a massive opportunity. If businesses can learn how to be more visual over social media and use clever visual marketing strategies, they have more chance of sharing their message with greater reach and engagement. That often translates to driving traffic, exposure and sales.

Telling your story with engaging visuals can be easier than you might think, with some simple must-do actions that you can do right now in order to take advantage of the shift. In this infographic, we've highlighted six critical tips for creating great visuals for social media.

