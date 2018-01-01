Donna Moritz

Donna Moritz is the founder of Socially Sorted, which was named Best Business Blog in Australia 2014. She helps businesses, bloggers and entrepreneurs use visual social media and content strategy to get more reach, referrals and results in their business.

More From Donna Moritz

6 Key Shifts in Thinking About Social Media
Social Media

6 Key Shifts in Thinking About Social Media

Findings of a new report show that while there are some constants in social media, marketers are switching up certain important philosophies.
3 min read
This Startup Just Landed Guy Kawasaki as Its Chief Evangelist
Guy Kawasaki

This Startup Just Landed Guy Kawasaki as Its Chief Evangelist

After stints as an advisor at big-name companies, the charismatic entrepreneur and investor is getting back into the startup scene.
2 min read
7 Super Tips for Creating Powerful Infographics
Marketing

7 Super Tips for Creating Powerful Infographics

Follow these steps for creating knockout infographics that can give your marketing a visual flair.
1 min read
As Social Media Becomes More Visual, a Tool for Analyzing Image Engagement
Social Media

As Social Media Becomes More Visual, a Tool for Analyzing Image Engagement

Curalate uses image recognition software to give marketers more insight into their Instagram and Pinterest posts.
3 min read
6 Tips for Being More Visual With Social Media (Infographic)
Social Media

6 Tips for Being More Visual With Social Media (Infographic)

Ideas for creating engaging visual content, then getting your fans share them and promote your brand.
The 10 Commandments of Using Pinterest for Business (Infographic)
Marketing

The 10 Commandments of Using Pinterest for Business (Infographic)

Consider these tips for maximizing the potential of the growing social network.
