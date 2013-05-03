Starting a Business

Top U.S. Cities for Women Entrepreneurs (Infographic)

More women than men earn college degrees, but many still struggle to reach leadership roles. Rather than try to compete in the corporate world, more women are starting their own businesses according to data compiled by software firm Intuit.

Weighing data from 48 major U.S. cities, Intuit created a list of the top 10 U.S. cities for women entrepreneurs. The criteria included the average income of residents, the unemployment rate and the percentage of businesses owned by women, among other factors.

Tech meccas San Francisco and Seattle came out on top. The list also includes some lesser known startup hubs like Raleigh, N.C. and Atlanta, Ga.

Two important steps to successfully starting up are finding a mentor and building a network of fellow female entrepreneurs that you can turn to for advice and referrals. Launching a business in a city with a thriving community of women entrepreneurs is a good place to start.

Take a look at the infographic below for details on the top 10 cities and more tips for aspiring female entrepreneurs.

Corrections & Amplifications: An earlier version of the graphic misstated Denver's unemployment rate. It was 9.1% as of February 2013 when the infographic data was compiled.

Click to Enlarge (+)

Top U.S. Cities for Women Entrepreneurs

