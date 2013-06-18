Finance

U.S. Falls Behind in Creating Millionaire Entrepreneurs

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
U.S. Falls Behind in Creating Millionaire Entrepreneurs
Image credit: Shutterstock
3 min read
This story originally appeared on CNBC

The creation myth of American wealth is almost always rooted in the entrepreneur.

It's the two kids who start a computer company in their garage or dorm room. Or the former standup comic who creates form-shaping undergarments, or the South African immigrant who creates a new electric car and private space program.

But despite the high-profile examples, America may actually be falling behind the rest of the world when it comes to creating entrepreneurial wealth. A new study from Barclays, "Origins and Legacy: the Changing Order of Wealth Creation," finds developing countries now lead the U.S. when comes to wealth creation by entrepreneurs.

Worldwide, 40 percent of millionaires (which is defined as those with investable assets of $1.5 million or more) cited a "business sale or profit" from their business as their source of wealth. Only a quarter of the millionaires cited inheritance as their wealth source.

In the U.S., only 21 percent of millionaires cited business sale or profit as their source of wealth. A much larger percentage cited saved earnings or personal investments as their sources of wealth.

US Falls Behind in Creating Rich Entrepreneurs

In the Asia-Pacific region, 57 percent cited business sale or profit as a source of wealth -- far more than in the U.S. South Africa (68 percent) and Latin America (58 percent) were also higher.

So is America losing its entrepreneurial mojo? There is some evidence that entrepreneurial activity is flagging. The latest data from the Kauffman Foundation found that there were 514,000 new business owners a month in 2012, down from 543,000 in 2011. The 2012 numbers marked the lowest in five years.

A report from the Hudson Institute found that brand-new companies added 2.34 million jobs in 2010 compared with an average of about 3 million a year dating back to 1977.

But the Barclays report said another difference between the U.S. and other countries could also be one of basic wealth cycles. Wealth in developing countries is newer, and therefore there is more wealth from freshly minted companies than from savings or investments.

"These [developing] markets have a much shorter history of widespread wealth creation and many of the high-net-worth individuals in these markets are first generation wealthy," the report said.

Entrepreneurs were also more likely to increase their fortunes during the recession compared with those with inherited wealth or those who made their money from investments and savings.

They are also more prone to taking risks, given that risk-taking is key to entrepreneurial wealth. As a result, their fortunes are more volatile than the wealth made from savings and earnings.

"Entrepreneurs need to embrace volatility and recognize that fortunes can be lost as quickly as they were made," the report said.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Finance

A New Breed of Private Equity Investors Present More Exit Options Than Ever for Entrepreneurs

Finance

5 Personal-Finance Mistakes That Kill Promising Companies

Finance

7 Financial Lessons the Crisis Will Teach Us