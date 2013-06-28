Finance

Why Your Business Could Be Failing Even If You Hit Your Numbers

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Why Your Business Could Be Failing Even If You Hit Your Numbers
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Chief executive of TGG Accounting
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneurs, investors and accountants all love to see updated income forecasts. While their projections are usually rosy, more than half of these businesses will fail within the first four years of operation, according to a 2012 University of Tennessee study. Of those failed businesses, 72 percent say they went out of business because they ran out of cash, and 77 percent were started with the owner's money.

Worse, many of these businesses failed after hitting their forecasted spreadsheet projections. Why? These businesses only forecasted profits. In doing so, they've fooled themselves into believing that sales equal cash and payments and deposits equal income.

None of this is true. I can work, earn a profit and not get paid for up to 90 days. Equally true: I can make a sale, receive a pre-payment or deposit and all that I have done is create a liability for myself. I still have to go out and do the work, which is a liability, without future cash because I already got paid.

What if I used that client deposit to make payroll this month? I might be out of business next month.

Forecasting income based on proper accounting standards is important if you want your business model to run smoothly. That’s because an “accrual” income statement aligns revenues to their related expenses for each month. In doing so, companies can quickly see if they have efficient overhead, are pricing their products and services correctly and have a competitive gross profit margin, among other key financial metrics.

However, forecasting an accrual-based income statement won't tell you when your company will actually see cash from your revenue. Take a legal or accounting firm, for example. They will often perform the work and not see payment for 30 to 60 days, while employee salaries, benefit costs, rent and other expenses must be paid before collection. If your firm doesn't have available cash to cover these costs, you're in trouble.

The same issue may apply to product-based companies who outsource operations overseas. Say, for instance, a U.S. company orders a large shipment of t-shirts from a third-party supplier for their imprinting business. They typically pay a deposit to get their order fulfilled. On a standard accounting income statement, such a reduction in cash would not appear right away, but rather only be counted as an expense until the t-shirts were not only received, but sold.

This may not occur for several weeks or even months. However, payroll still has to be made and bills still need to get paid. So while a normal income statement shows that everything is rosy for the business, they may in fact run out of cash before they see a dime from the sale.

Cash is king which means you must pay close attention to when your business operations are putting real dollars in the bank. Very few small businesses bother to forecast such a cash flow statement, but without it, you are flying blind. That means you could be increasing sales and currently have cash in the bank while simultaneously running out of future cash.

Income statement forecasting provides vital data on how a company is operating. Entrepreneurs use this data to achieve real meaningful profits. Even if your business has strong sales and a great vision, you can force it into bankruptcy by not forecasting and maintaining adequate cash reserves.
 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Let us help you take the NEXT step. Whether you have one-time projects, recurring work, or part-time contractors, we can assemble the experts you need to grow your company.
Learn More

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Finance

7 Financial Lessons the Crisis Will Teach Us

Finance

5 Things You Need to Know About Acquiring a Business

Finance

Minimize the Financial Impact of COVID-19 Through Effective Negotiation