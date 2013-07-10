Marketing

When Marketing Over Social Media, Test, Experiment and Test Some More

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
2 min read

One of the most effective and cost-efficient ways to spread the word about your brand and find new customers can be over social media. But from Facebook to Twitter to Google+ to Pinterest and beyond, how can an entrepreneur know which social networks to be on and spend the most time using? And how can one juggle all that it takes to engage with fans and followers while also trying to grow a startup? The short answer: Experiment with content and posting times until you get the level of engagement you're looking for.

These are just some questions we answered today in the third installment of our Google Hangout Series, "The Best Marketing Advice You're Not Following." We chatted with a trio of digital marketing experts from our Team Digital:

  • Joanna Lord, chief marketing officer at Seattle-based BigDoor, a customer loyalty technology startup. Before that she served as vice president of growth marketing at online marketing and analytics service SEOmoz.
  • Eric Siu, chief operations officer of Single Grain, a digital marketing agency based in San Francisco.
  • Brian Honigman, a Brooklyn, N.Y.-based freelance writer, content marketer and social-media consultant. Previously he served as the digital marketing executive at New York City-based Marc Ecko Enterprises.

While marketing over social media requires an investment in time and a commitment to experimentation, always be sure to add value to the conversation. "Whatever medium you're on, you should be delivering actual value," Honigman said.

Also, be as transparent as possibly with tough issues about your business. "As a marketer, I love transparency," Lord said. "It has now also become the norm in communication on social channels."

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019