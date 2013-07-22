Growth Strategies

Modern Dad? Prince William to Take Two Weeks of Paternity Leave

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Modern Dad? Prince William to Take Two Weeks of Paternity Leave
Image credit: armradio.am
Prince William
Guest Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Royal fever came to a head today with the birth of a royal baby boy. In a show of modern fatherhood, Prince William is expected to take two weeks of paid paternity leave.

William is the first senior royal to receive such leave, which became standard for working dads in the U.K. in 2003, according to the Associated Press. As a helicopter pilot in the Royal Air Force, he will receive his full salary during the time off, the AP reports.

While the U.S. does not federally mandate paid paternity leave, increasingly companies are moving to offer men more time off with pay. For instance, earlier this year Yahoo extended its parental-leave policy to provide up to eight weeks of fully paid leave for both mothers and fathers. 

Yet even as some companies are beginning to offer men more time, a recent report in the Wall Street Journal shows that men are still reluctant to take it. While Ernst & Young offers up to six weeks of paid paternity leave to fathers on staff, 90 percent of those dads take only two weeks, WSJ reports. What's more, a 2011 study by the Boston College Center for Work and Family found that the majority of new fathers take only a week or two off.

We polled our readers on Facebook and Twitter to get their perspectives on paternity leave in the modern era. 

Many men said they would take as much time as they were able.

"There is nothing more important than family," said Ahmad Moore, a business owner in Newark, N.J. "You can run the business and have everything going well, but if the cost of running that business is the dysfunction of your family and your absence in their life, you have paid too much and made no profit."

Meanwhile, new dad Scott Walker said he leaned on technology to stay connected to work: "I was out of the office for six weeks due to mom and the baby having complications, but worked from either the hospital or home during that time and didn't fall behind. It's easy to take mobile technology for granted, but it can truly be the lifeline that keeps your head above water in tough times."

Several others said they simply couldn't be away too long, and one to two weeks is the right amount of time. 

Readers: What do you think is the right amount of time for a paternity leave? Take our poll or share your thoughts in the comments section below.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Let us help you take the NEXT step. Whether you have one-time projects, recurring work, or part-time contractors, we can assemble the experts you need to grow your company.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

3 Steps for Taking Personal Development to the Next Level

Growth Strategies

The Best Tools for Juggling Multiple Freelance Clients

Growth Strategies

4 Ways Emotional Intelligence Can Improve Your Sales