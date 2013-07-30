Twitter Posts Job Listing for Someone to Help With Its IPO
Twitter is going public (at some point) and it's looking for help.
USA Today found a Twitter job listing on LinkedIn for a financial reporting manager.
The listing says the person who gets the job will be, "Responsible for preparation of monthly reporting materials, quarterly/annual financial statements and Form S-1 when we are ready to go public."
When is Twitter going to be ready to go public? Sooner than later, it seems.
There was a report last week that it was planning to file for the IPO at the end of the year, and get listed at the start of next year.