Finding Investors

How This Innovative Startup Convinced Investors to Give It $30 Million

The 34-year-old entrepreneur behind Hampton Creek wants to make eggs obsolete.
Starting a Business

This Startup Just Raised $23 Million Thanks to Wealthiest Man in Asia

Egg-replacement startup Hampton Creek has raised its biggest round of funding to date thanks to the investment of Asian billionaire Li Ka-shing.
5 min read
Technology

PHOTOS: This Is Supposedly the iPhone 6

Check out these images of what the next iPhone is apparently going to look like.
2 min read
Marketing

Facebook Is a Fundamentally Broken Product That Is Collapsing Under Its Own Weight

Why Facebook won't be the only winner in the social-mobile world.
6 min read
Marketing

Twitter Adds Its First Female Board Member

She's a former big-business CEO but isn't much of a Twitter user, so far.
3 min read
Technology

Apple Stock Prices Fall On News of the Expensive iPhone 5C

Investors are selling after yesterday's iPhone launches failed to excite.
3 min read
Technology

Was a 'Thorny' Romantic Situation Why a Google Exec Left for a Chinese Startup?

Android vice president Hugo Barra is leaving Google. According to reports, his departure might not only be about business.
2 min read
Technology

Twitter Posts Job Listing for Someone to Help With Its IPO

Twitter is going public (at some point), and it's looking for help.
1 min read
Technology

Finding The Logic Behind Marissa Mayer's Monster Acquisition Spree

There might be a pattern in Mayer's otherwise scattershot approach to rebuilding Yahoo.
Technology

Apple Beats Expectations Thanks To Strong iPhone Sales

Company execs said the iPhone 5 remains the most popular iPhone by far.
2 min read
Technology

Apple, Google, Microsoft and Facebook Deny Involvement in Government Spying Program

The big tech companies claim they haven't heard of the National Security Agency's program called PRISM.
2 min read
Technology

15 of the Most Creative 404 Pages

These sites go beyond simple error messages with humor and some brand personality.
Technology

Could Apple's Rumored iWatch Be an iPhone Killer?

Wearable computers are the future, says one industry expert.
Technology

10 Things We Love and Hate About the Droid

They say "Droid does," but does it beat the iPhone?
9 min read
Starting a Business

Startups Are Working on Algae Biofuels

56 startups are looking to algae as the cure for our oil addiction.
2 min read
