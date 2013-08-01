LinkedIn Rolls Out Enhanced Analytics Suite for Businesses

August 1, 2013 2 min read

In a bid to make itself more attractive to business owners, LinkedIn has launched an enhanced analytics suite for company pages. The analytics are designed to help company managers track their updates and learn more about their followers.

With more than three million company pages on its network, LinkedIn has the potential to rival Facebook and Twitter as a social media outlet for business marketers. Just last week, the company announced Sponsored Updates, a new tool that allows businesses to market themselves to a wider audience. All other, unsponsored updates are visible only to those who follow a company's official LinkedIn page.

The new analytics page rolled out on Wednesday. It displays a company's most recent updates, along with the number of impressions, clicks and interactions with each. It also shows how many new followers were gained as a result of each update.

The new analytics display gives an overview of total engagement and provides line graphs that track your content's performance over time. In this view, a chart on the left shows an update's reach, measured in impressions, and a chart on the right shows engagement, measured in clicks. The performance is divided between follower interactions and those achieved as a result of a Sponsored Update.

The suite of tools also displays follower demographics, including details such as job seniority, and tells you how each follower found your page. Also of interest to metrics-driven managers, a new "How You Compare" section ranks your company page against others in your industry, giving a benchmark for visibility and reach.

And there is more to come, according to Aviad Pinkovezky, the head of company pages product development at LinkedIn. Pinkovezky said in a blog post that "more new and improved functionality is on the way" for business owners.

