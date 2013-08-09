Hey, Innovators and Entrepreneurs: Your Complete Guide to SXSW V2V

August 9, 2013 2 min read

South by Southwest, the annual music, film and interactive festival held in Austin, is expanding to Las Vegas. The first SXSW V2V conference kicks off this weekend from Aug. 11-14 with a focus on entrepreneurial innovation.

V2V brings together leaders from the startup and creative industries for four days of panels, pitch events, mentor sessions, networking and parties. Organizers expect 1,500 people to attend the startup-focused conference at the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas hotel and casino. High-profile keynote speakers include Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh, AOL co-founder Steve Case and FEED founder and CEO Lauren Bush Lauren.

If you're headed to the festivities, here's a guide to what's in store:

20/20 Vision Speakers

In these 20-minute sessions, speakers such as digital analyst Brian Solis and Seed&Spark founder Emily Best will cover topics like funding, business development, and creativity and inspiration. See the full list of V2V speakers here.

V2Venture Pitching

There will be a two-day pitching event similar to the Accelerator program at SXSW Interactive. Finalists will get mentoring time on Aug. 13 and face off in front of a live audience and panel of judges on Aug. 14. See a list of the finalists and judges.

Startup Spotlight

On Aug. 12, emerging startups will showcase their products at the Cosmopolitan Commons. Featured companies include personalized coffee subscription service BeanGenius and CrowdFlik, a collaborative video tool that synchronizes and organizes multiple mobile video feeds. See the full list of startups here.

Mentor Sessions

Attendees can sign up for short one-on-one meetings with established industry professionals to get career advice. Mentors on hand include Megan Adams, director of communication strategy and public relations at Knock Twice New York, and Jim Belosic, the co-founder and CEO of software company Pancake Laboratories in Reno, Nev. See the full list of V2V mentors here.

Networking Events and Parties

It wouldn't be Vegas without a little glitz and glamour. Mixers, music showcases and film screenings will be hosted throughout the conference. See the full list of entertainment events here.

