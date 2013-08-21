Marketing

When It Comes to Customer Loyalty, Be Fun, Passionate and Stay Classy

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
1 min read

Building a loyal customer base often requires more than simply creating a killer product or service. It requires customer service and engagement that goes above and beyond your competitors.

To improve loyalty among your customers, find ways to be fun and passionate while also being transparent, advises our Team Digital during the sixth installment of our Google Hangout Series,"The Best Marketing Advice You're Not Following." We chatted with a pair of digital marketing experts from our Team Digital:

  • Joanna Lord, chief marketing officer at Seattle-based BigDoor, a customer loyalty technology startup. Before that she served as vice president of growth marketing at online marketing and analytics service SEOmoz.
  • Brian Honigman, a Brooklyn, N.Y.-based freelance writer, content marketer and social-media consultant. Previously he served as the digital marketing executive at New York City-based Marc Ecko Enterprises.

And when relations with customers sometimes get tricky, remember to "step back and stay classy," Lord said. 

 

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019