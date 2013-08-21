When It Comes to Customer Loyalty, Be Fun, Passionate and Stay Classy

August 21, 2013 1 min read

Building a loyal customer base often requires more than simply creating a killer product or service. It requires customer service and engagement that goes above and beyond your competitors.

To improve loyalty among your customers, find ways to be fun and passionate while also being transparent, advises our Team Digital during the sixth installment of our Google Hangout Series,"The Best Marketing Advice You're Not Following." We chatted with a pair of digital marketing experts from our Team Digital:

Joanna Lord , chief marketing officer at Seattle-based BigDoor, a customer loyalty technology startup. Before that she served as vice president of growth marketing at online marketing and analytics service SEOmoz.

Brian Honigman, a Brooklyn, N.Y.-based freelance writer, content marketer and social-media consultant. Previously he served as the digital marketing executive at New York City-based Marc Ecko Enterprises.

And when relations with customers sometimes get tricky, remember to "step back and stay classy," Lord said.