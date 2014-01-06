Social Media

Pinterest Buys Startup Specializing in Visual Search Technology

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Pinterest Buys Startup Specializing in Visual Search Technology
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

With its eye on sharpening its search functionality, Pinterest has bought VisualGraph, a builder of image recognition and visual search technology.

As a result, VisualGraph's two employees, founder Kevin Jing and colleague David Liu, have joined Pinterest's engineering team.

Pinterest says the purchase will result in deeper understanding of how people use the online scrapbooking site. "The acquisition of VisualGraph will help us build technology to better understand what people are Pinning," Pinterest said in a statement. "By doing so, we hope to make it easier for people to find the things they love."

Related: Pinterest Introduces 'Place Pins' to Showcase What Your Business Location Has to Offer

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Jing is a former Google engineer, where he helped build some of the company's first machine vision applications. Liu also held internships at Google and Facebook and recently completed his master's degree in computer science at Stanford.

"While a single image can captivate and inspire, a network of connected images allows for inspiration, exploration and discovery at scale," noted Jing and Liu on the VisualGraph website, adding that their aim will be to "build a visual discovery experience that is both aesthetically appealing and immensely useful for people everywhere." 

Related: 5 Tips for Getting Acquired

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Social Media

Make These Changes to Your Social Media Bio and Get More Followers

Social Media

How to Use Your Instagram to Create a Lucrative Career

Social Media

3 Reasons to Pay Attention to Niche Social Networks