Faster Food: This Restaurant Delivers Burgers to Your Table at 90 MPH

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Fast food burgers are no match for the high-speed burgers being created at one New Zealand restaurant. C1 Cafe in Christchurch has created a new system that delivers burgers to restaurant goers' tables at an astounding 87 mph.

Think of it this way: a burger that moves faster than your car on the freeway.

The pneumatic tube food delivery system is the creation of owner Sam Crofskey who originally saw the idea on the cartoon Futurama. With the system, sliders are stacked inside a metal tube, and are then shot from the kitchen directly to a diner's table. "Pneumatic" means the tubes are transported using air pressure.

''We want to be really memorable,'' Crofskey told New Zealand's The Press. ''This is a world first.'"

The process is similar to how some bank tellers send paper out to cars at a traditional drive-through teller window. C1 started out using the system to send orders back to the kitchen as a trial, and installed extra-large tubing to handle the heavier burger load.

Burgers will arrive on tables in a stainless steel tube. Each tube is capable of holding three sliders, as well as a small side of fries. A custom air-brake system also slows down your food before it reaches your table, so the only injury you're likely to get from your food is a larger waistline.

Installing the system at every table in the restaurant is a gargantuan task. For tables along the wall, the burgers will arrive from above, but for center tables the restaurant is looking at ways to have the burgers arrive from below the table.

Installing the entire system will take more than a year, with three new tables coming online each month. The first six tables are expected to start launching high-speed burgers to the public later this month.

If these guys can deliver burgers in their restaurant at highway speeds, how can you supercharge your product delivery?

What crazy apps and gadgets have you come across lately? Let us know by emailing us at FarOutTech@entrepreneur.com or by telling us in the comments below.  

