The Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018
Franchises

The Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018

If you've got a taste for food-based franchises, start with our list of the top 200.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 12 min read
Here's Why So Many Fast Food Logos Are Red
Fast Food

Here's Why So Many Fast Food Logos Are Red

It's a primal thing.
3 min read
24 Interesting Facts You Should Know About Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A

24 Interesting Facts You Should Know About Chick-fil-A

By 2020, the fast-food chain is expected to be larger than Wendy's, Burger King and Taco Bell.
Rose Leadem | 8 min read
How Two Young Sisters Are Proving Themselves in the World of Franchising
Franchises

How Two Young Sisters Are Proving Themselves in the World of Franchising

At just 24 and 22 years old, Jessica and Andrea Perez are getting a crash course in the restaurant business, and fearlessly climbing the steep learning curve at Wing Zone.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
How Hardee's Shed Its Bikini-Centric Ad Strategy, and Cleverly Grew Up
Hardee's

How Hardee's Shed Its Bikini-Centric Ad Strategy, and Cleverly Grew Up

The franchise is repositioning itself as forward-thinking.
Claire Zulkey | 2 min read
Taco Bell Is Having a 'Go Big or Go Home' Moment
Taco Bell

Taco Bell Is Having a 'Go Big or Go Home' Moment

The company recently announced its plans to expand from 6,500 to 9,000 restaurants globally, and to reach $15 billion in sales by 2022.
Claire Zulkey | 3 min read
How Pokeworks Is Taking Advantage of the Raw Fish Phenomenon
Franchises

How Pokeworks Is Taking Advantage of the Raw Fish Phenomenon

After being in business for only a few years, the company plans on embarking on an expansion program to open another 80 locations.
Boyd Farrow | 15 min read
How Sonic Drive-In Prepared for Natural Disasters -- and Then Thrived Despite 2017's Hurricanes
Franchises

How Sonic Drive-In Prepared for Natural Disasters -- and Then Thrived Despite 2017's Hurricanes

The franchise already broke its record for number of stores opened.
Claire Zulkey | 3 min read
How McDonald's Turned Around Its Slumping Sales
McDonald's

How McDonald's Turned Around Its Slumping Sales

When Steve Easterbrook took over as CEO in 2015, he needed to figure out how to get McDonald's back on track.
J.J. McCorvey | 11 min read
5 Things You Need to Know Before Investing in a Chick-fil-A Franchise
Chick-fil-A

5 Things You Need to Know Before Investing in a Chick-fil-A Franchise

First of all, you shouldn't think of getting a Chick-fil-A franchise as "investing."
Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
