My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

Google Sells Motorola at a Major Loss, But Keeps What It Really Wanted All Along

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
2 min read

For Google and Motorola Mobility, it's a case of good news and bad news. Less than two years after acquiring the smartphone maker, Google has announced an agreement to sell the company to China-based PC maker Lenovo Group Ltd. for $2.91 billion.

First, the bad news. Google agreed to buy Motorola Mobility in August 2011 for $12.5 billion in cash, or $40 per share at the time. It was Google's largest acquisition. Google selling the company now for less than $3 billion means the company is taking a significant loss.

Financially, things weren't healthy at Motorola Mobility. Despite three rounds of layoffs that eliminated around 6,000 workers, the division was reportedly on pace to bleed $1 billion a year. So, no big wonder why Google wanted to offload the division to someone who can perhaps scale the business.

Related: Despite Long, Litigious Past, Samsung and Google Announce 10 Year Cross-Licensing Agreement

Now, the good news. As part of the deal, Google will retain the vast majority of Motorola’s patents, which the company "will continue to use to defend the entire Android ecosystem," Google co-founder Larry Page wrote in a blog post.

Not only was Google's acquisition of Motorola Mobility a play to supercharge the Android ecosystem, it was a way for Google to take control over Motorola's portfolio of 17,000 patents and another 7,000 pending patents. At the time, Android was facing a number of "anti-competitive patent attacks" from companies like Microsoft and Apple.

Last week, Lenovo agreed to purchase IBM’s server business for about $2.3 billion.

Google's deal with Lenovo has yet to be approved in the U.S. or China, and that process will likely take some time, as Page noted in his post.

Related: IBM to Sell Server Business to China-Based Lenovo for $2.3 Billion

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

3 Ways You Can Avoid Wasting Your Company's Money on Technology

Technology

Facebook vs Google and the Future of App Development

Technology

What Happens When the Technology You Built Your Company on Becomes Obsolete?