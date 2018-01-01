Motorola

More From This Topic

Check It Out: A Closer Look at LG's Android-Powered Smartwatch
Smartwatches

Check It Out: A Closer Look at LG's Android-Powered Smartwatch

Powered by Android Wear, LG releases a first-look video for its forthcoming watch.
Jason Fell | 1 min read
Google Offers Sneak Peek at Project Ara, Its Build-Your-Own Smartphone
Technology

Google Offers Sneak Peek at Project Ara, Its Build-Your-Own Smartphone

The tech titan has released a video introducing the team behind Project Ara and offering a glimpse into the project's breaking developments.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Wearable Wars: 3 Reasons Why 'Android Wear' Will Rule the Wrist
Android Wear

Wearable Wars: 3 Reasons Why 'Android Wear' Will Rule the Wrist

Google's new wearable tech platform looks like it'll blow the current crop of connected wristwear out of the water.
Noah Kravitz | 3 min read
LG and Motorola Announce Smartwatches for Google's 'Android Wear'
Smartwatches

LG and Motorola Announce Smartwatches for Google's 'Android Wear'

Right out of the gate, Google's new Android-powered wearable device platform gets two big partners.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
How Samsung's Galaxy S5 Stacks Up Against the Competition (Infographic)
Samsung Galaxy

How Samsung's Galaxy S5 Stacks Up Against the Competition (Infographic)

A side-by-side comparison of Samsung's new flagship against other popular smartphones that are on the market.
STEVE KOVACH AND MIKE NUDELMAN | 1 min read
Swallow This 'Password' Pill to Unlock Your Digital Devices
Technology

Swallow This 'Password' Pill to Unlock Your Digital Devices

Yes, this is as far out as it sounds.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Google Sells Motorola at a Major Loss, But Keeps What It Really Wanted All Along
Technology

Google Sells Motorola at a Major Loss, But Keeps What It Really Wanted All Along

For the search giant, the sale of its smartphone-making division to Lenovo comes with good news as well as some bad news.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Say What!? Google Might Be Working on a Lie-Detecting Microphone Throat Tattoo
Technology

Say What!? Google Might Be Working on a Lie-Detecting Microphone Throat Tattoo

Yes, the tech geniuses at Google are at it again.
Katherine Gray | 2 min read
10 Questions to Ask When Shopping for Your Next Smartphone
Technology

10 Questions to Ask When Shopping for Your Next Smartphone

Expert tips to help you find the best possible smartphone to meet your business needs.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
Eric Schmidt Talks Motorola, Microsoft, Immigration and NSA
Technology

Eric Schmidt Talks Motorola, Microsoft, Immigration and NSA

Google's executive chairman offers his views on the news at the Allen & Co. conference in Sun Valley.
Julia Boorstin | 4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.