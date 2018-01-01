Noah Kravitz

Noah Kravitz has been covering mobile and consumer technology for more than 15 years. His writing has appeared on ReadWrite, Wired, Business Insider and PhoneDog Media, where he served as editor-in-chief.

More From Noah Kravitz

Samsung Galaxy

The security feature on Samsung's new Galaxy S5 was tricked. Here's how.
3 min read
Smartphones

You might not have heard of this company before. But that might soon change. It's using guerilla-style marketing to aggressively get the word out about its forthcoming Android-based smartphone.
3 min read
Office Tech

The premise behind Google's smart service is as cool and handy as it is creepy.
3 min read
Smartphones

The new iteration of HTC's flagship heats up an already-hot smartphone race.
4 min read
Smartphones

When selecting a new smartphone for work or play, you might be tempted to go bigger when it comes to resolution. But some phones have blown way past reality.
4 min read
Android Wear

Google's new wearable tech platform looks like it'll blow the current crop of connected wristwear out of the water.
3 min read
