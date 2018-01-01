Lenovo

Google Sells Motorola at a Major Loss, But Keeps What It Really Wanted All Along
Technology

Google Sells Motorola at a Major Loss, But Keeps What It Really Wanted All Along

For the search giant, the sale of its smartphone-making division to Lenovo comes with good news as well as some bad news.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
IBM to Sell Server Business to China-Based Lenovo for $2.3 Billion
Technology

IBM to Sell Server Business to China-Based Lenovo for $2.3 Billion

The deal is expected to be the largest merger in Chinese history.
Benjamin Kabin | 2 min read
Ashton Kutcher's Latest Role: Lenovo Product Engineer
Technology

Ashton Kutcher's Latest Role: Lenovo Product Engineer

The highest-paid actor on television has signed on to develop and market Lenovo's Yoga line of tablets.
Lyneka Little | 2 min read
