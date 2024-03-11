⚡ Get All Content for 20% Off ⚡

This $120 Refurbished Lenovo Desktop Makes an Efficient WFH Setup It comes with a USB mouse and keyboard — just add a monitor.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

While more than half of the remote-capable workforce commutes to some combination of the office, couch, and anywhere in between (according to Gallup), laptops have become the superior work machine. Though portable and versatile, they aren't the greatest mechanism of productivity when you're at the office or working at home.

Desktop computers can offer more screen space and smoother performance and, therefore, better work output. They're also quite affordable if you're willing to shop for refurbished models, like this near-mint Lenovo ThinkCentre M71 SFF console for $119.99 (reg. $221).

The Lenovo ThinkCentre plus accessories.

Since the Lenovo ThinkCentre console comes with a USB mouse and keyboard, you just have to add a monitor of your choosing to complete your new desk setup. This package allows you to pay less upfront and completely customize your workstation.

The Lenovo ThinkCentre M71 SFF has an Intel Core i3-2100 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 64-bit Windows 10 Home OS, which is excellent for running Microsoft Office, Zoom, and other everyday tools. It also has 256GB SSD storage for downloading those applications or locally storing files and documents.

Shop refurbished and save.

Going back to the subject of refurbished models, this Lenovo ThinkCentre M71 SFF is in grade "A" condition. That means you can expect it to arrive in near-mint condition with only minimal to zero cosmetic wear. Chances are, you'll never look at the console after you set up your workstation anyway. Plus, you get an aftermarket 90-day parts and labor warranty with purchase.

Upgrade your hybrid workstation with this near-mint Lenovo ThinkCentre M71 SFF for $119.99 (reg. $221) while supplies last.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

How to Find the Right Programmers: A Brief Guideline for Startup Founders

For startup founders under a plethora of challenges like timing, investors and changing market demand, it is extremely hard to hire programmers who can deliver.

By Vasily Voropaev
Leadership

With Iconic Clients Like Magic Johnson and Hulk Hogan, This Super Agent's Career Exceeded His Wildest Dreams. But Behind All of the Success He Was Caught in a Personal Nightmare.

On this episode of "The Jeff Fenster Show," Darren Prince shares his remarkable recovery journey, reminding us all of the importance of inner growth, resilience, and making a positive impact on others.

By Jeff Fenster
Money & Finance

10 Tax Law Changes You Need to Know to Save Your Business Thousands of Dollars

Now that the new year is here, it's time to look at 2023 taxes for your business. If you weren't watching closely, there are a few new wrinkles for the 2023 tax year that you should be aware of, whether you're doing your taxes yourself or working with a tax professional.

By Jim Conroy
Business News

Hundreds of Disneyland Resort Workers Are Suing Over Incomplete Pay, Lack of Breaks: 'Had Second Jobs Just to Survive'

A class-action lawsuit was filed in Orange County Superior Court last week.

By Emily Rella
Leadership

Always Waiting for the Best Option Is Holding You Back. Here's Why.

If you know what you want, then the solution is simple — make the determination and stick to it.

By Clinton Sparks
Business Culture

6 Ways I've Achieved a Healthy Work-Life Balance as a Business Owner

Don't neglect your health and well-being when you are an entrepreneur.

By Kartik Jobanputra