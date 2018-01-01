Patents

5 Things an IP Attorney Will Make You Do Before You Launch a Crowdfunding Campaign
Lawyer intellectual property

Evaluating patent risk is serious business -- and the single most important reason for retaining an experienced patent attorney.
Gerard von Hoffmann | 7 min read
Using Your Intellectual Property to Escape the 9-to-5
Intellectual Property

Here's how to make sure your idea isn't stolen, corrupted or plagiarized by every Tom, Dick and Sally.
Carel Smit | 8 min read
If Your Startup Really Is Disruptive, Expect to be Sued By a Patent Troll.
Patent trolls

Legacy companies that have neglected to innovate often instead compete by filing costly IP lawsuits potential competitors struggle to afford.
Tim Molino | 6 min read
Amazon Delivery Drones May Scan Your Home and Suggest Repairs
Amazon

A new patent describes how Amazon's drones will scan your home while delivering packages to see if anything needs fixing.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Amazon Patents Tech to Block In-Store Comparison Shopping
Amazon

If you visit an Amazon Store, don't expect to be able to compare prices using your smartphone. Amazon's patent describes blocking such checks and sending a sales rep over to see you.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
What Should You Do About Copycat Competitors?
copycats

When someone's just replicated your product, what you should do first is get on the phone and show 'em whom they're messing with.
Anna Johansson | 5 min read
How Small-Business Owners Can Patent a Great Idea
Patents

Instead of letting another party run away with your great ideas and make a fortune, you need to protect your ideas from the get-go.
John Rampton | 7 min read
Amazon Awarded Patent for Parachute Shipping Label
Amazon

It's a shipping label with a built-in parachute enabling packages to be dropped from a drone in flight.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Nokia and Apple Are Exploring Health Tech Partnership Following Their Patent Fight
Nokia

The companies have ended their patent fight and said they're planning to explore 'future collaboration in digital health initiatives.'
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
5 Lessons About Partnership Learned Watching the Uber-Waymo Meltdown
Partnerships

Shared vision brings partners together. No longer seeing things the same way drives them apart.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
