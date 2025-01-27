5 Ways to Improve Your Chances of Getting Patents

Turning innovation into patents? It can be an uphill battle. Check out these five effective strategies to improve your odds of success!

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Turning innovation into patents? It can be an uphill battle. I understand the stakes. The process isn't just about one idea — it's about managing a pipeline of ideas coming from your engineering team, R&D department or even external collaborators.

The hurdles are real. Some ideas might not meet the threshold for novelty. Others could face tough patent examiners, leading to costly rejections. This leaves you facing critical decisions: "Should we push forward or shift resources elsewhere?" Entrepreneurs face tough decisions all the time, so measuring the risks is crucial.

I've seen companies pour tens of thousands into applications that go nowhere — resources that could have protected stronger ideas or fueled other growth and development. But it doesn't have to be this way. By leveraging insights like knowing your application's likelihood of favorable treatment, you can make smarter decisions and avoid wasted effort.

Over 25 years, I've worked with startups and established enterprises alike to navigate these challenges. I've seen what works and what doesn't. Here, I'm sharing my five effective strategies to improve your odds of success.

Related: How to Ensure High-Quality Patent Filings — 5 Key Steps for Portfolio Managers

5 keys to smoother, more successful patent prosecution

A client once told me, "We didn't just want patents — we wanted patents that mattered." That's the essence of a winning patent strategy: securing protection for innovations that align with business goals and drive growth.

To achieve this, I always emphasize to:

Focus on ideas with a higher probability of enterprise value Predict where your application will land before it is filed Tailor your tactics based on examiner analytics Track your patent portfolio with real-time insights Build families of patents around key innovation

Let's explore how to apply them.

1. Focus on ideas with a higher probability of enterprise value

The first step to boosting your chances of securing a patent is identifying ideas that are truly worth protecting. Filing too many applications for half-baked concepts can drain your time and budget while filling your portfolio with ideas that may never hold up or deliver real value.

The solution? Start by casting a wide net to gather ideas across the enterprise, then refine them strategically. Bring your team together — engineers, inventors, patent counsel and business decision-makers — to evaluate each idea's novelty, feasibility, patentability, market potential and fit with your overall business strategy.

Use tools designed for innovation management to streamline this process and gather feedback. Collaborative features, like simultaneous idea editing and feedback tracking, can help your team quickly zero in on the most promising innovations. By focusing on high-value ideas that align with strategic goals, you'll save time, reduce costs and ensure your patent efforts drive real business value.

With your best ideas in hand, the next step is to give them the best chance of success — starting with predicting where your application might land in the patent office.

2. Predict where your application will land before it is filed

At the patent office, where your application lands can make or break your success. Applications are assigned to different groups specializing in specific technologies. Some of these groups have high allowance rates, while others are known for an uphill battle. Focus on the right aspect that will get to the favorable decision makers to quickly protect your innovation while saving budget.

What if you could predict your application's destination before filing? There are predictor tools to analyze your application's content to anticipate its likely assignment. This insight helps you refine claims or tweak terminology and focus on avoiding getting stuck in a black hole, ultimately reducing delays, saving costs and improving approval odds — much like the saying, "Knowing what lies ahead is half the battle."

While these tools are invaluable, remember that no predictor guarantees success. The next challenge lies in preparing for a battle with the patent examiner assigned to your case.

Related: 5 Benefits Patent Management Software Must Deliver

3. Tailor your tactics based on examiner analytics

The assigned examiner can have a profound impact on its outcome with no real opportunity to switch to a different decision-maker. Some examiners — like Janice Mooneyham, with an allowance rate of near zero (i.e., 1.64% allowance rate) — are notoriously challenging and sometimes dubbed "patent killers." Facing such examiners frequently results in repeated rejections, protracted examination and escalating costs, making the path to a granted patent far more arduous, if not statistically impossible.

However, with examiner analytics tools, you can get a prior look into your examiner. These tools reveal key insights, like allowance rates, average office actions and typical prosecution timelines. For instance, if your examiner averages six rounds of arguments with a 20% success rate, you can refine claims early or pivot to other stronger cases that are more likely to receive the allowance.

Now, most examiners are reasonable, but knowing when you have a patent killer allows managing your entire portfolio with the perspective of statistical insight. That's where analytics become essential.

4. Track your patent portfolio with real-time insights

A portfolio of patents is difficult to quantify quickly. Once your application is submitted, tracking updates from the patent office on your case becomes vital. While this step doesn't directly ensure a successful patent, it helps manage prosecution strategically.

For instance, tracking the actual versus predicted rounds of arguments in patent prosecution can reveal when a case is headed for prolonged prosecution. So, if a case is in its fourth round of arguments but was expected to resolve in two for the assigned examiner, it's a clear signal to recalibrate your strategy. Identifying the root cause is critical — whether it's refining the claims, reevaluating your patent counsel or deciding to abandon the application altogether. Taking timely corrective action can save significant time and resources.

However, patents rarely stand alone — they're often part of global families clustered around an initial filing.

5. Build families of patents around key innovations

Patents rarely stand alone. A single patent filing often generates a family of patents — one or more applications filed in different countries capturing different aspects of your innovation. Family tree insights help you align these filings globally, turning individual wins into broader successes.

For example, if a U.S. patent is granted after specific claim amendments, you can use that to guide applications in Europe or Asia, saving time and costs. Also, there can be continuing applications for different ideas from the initial filing. I've seen companies avoid costly mistakes by spotting rejection patterns across jurisdictions and adjusting strategies early.

With these tools, you can close gaps, leverage successes and craft a consistent, cost-effective global strategy.

Related: Weak Patent Management Could Lead to Disastrous Consequences for Your Business — Here's How to Avoid Them

Play to win

Patent prosecution isn't just about getting by; it's about winning. It's about transforming your best ideas into competitive advantages that drive growth and protect your market.

Winning takes more than effort; it requires strategy, precision and the right tools. Tools provide insights — predicting where your application might land, understanding examiner behavior and tracking your portfolio in real-time.

But tools alone aren't enough. Success demands:

Smart strategy : Prioritizing ideas and knowing when to pivot.

Team alignment : Uniting decision-makers, inventors and legal teams.

Expert execution: Drafting airtight claims and responding effectively.

With the right tools and winning mindset, you'll make informed decisions and secure high-impact patents.