Millions of patent applications for new inventions and innovations across industries are filed globally annually. To ensure that your patent stands out from the crowd and is successful, it's important to know how to create a detailed and precise application.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There's a great deal of innovation and invention happening at any given time. Entrepreneurs like you and I are constantly working on ideas that can help shape new products, solutions, methods and more across many industries. For anyone developing intellectual property (IP), it's important to understand the impact that patenting your work can have.

At their most basic, patents are an exclusive right granted by a "sovereign authority" to an inventor for their inventions. IP patents are essential for protecting innovations and maintaining a competitive edge, no matter the type of patent you seek. Patents provide a legal framework to prevent others from copying your ideas, which safeguards your investment in research and development in the long term.

An innovator can own more than one patent in more than one industry. For example, I have been fortunate to secure patents across a range of industries, including biotechnology, clean beauty, nanotechnology, environmental science, and sustainable fashion. Each of these industries reflects my commitment to innovation and creating solutions that benefit both people and the planet. Patents such as mine enhance entrepreneurial credibility, attract investors and open doors for strategic partnerships. They also serve as valuable assets that can be licensed or used as leverage in negotiations, adding long-term value to any business.

Before you can get right into filing a patent for your IP, you'll need to start the patent process from the beginning. This includes determining what patents are worth pursuing and building a successful application for each of your inventions.

Related: 5 Ways to Improve Your Chances of Getting Patents

Determine what patents to pursue

Like any innovator, you undoubtedly have several innovations that you believe are worth pursuing a patent for. And while filing for multiple patents at once is doable, the first step to patent success is to take a step back and determine what specific patents to pursue on what timeline. This process can be overwhelming, especially if you have more than a handful of innovations you want to consider. But deciding which patents to pursue comes down to evaluating three key factors: market impact, uniqueness and scalability.

Focus on whether your innovation addresses a specific, high-impact problem, as this ensures it has practical value and demand, no matter the field. You'll also need to assess its novelty to determine if it qualifies for patent protection, ensuring it stands out in a crowded landscape of existing technologies. For those filing in the U.S., Cornell Law School states that novelty requires "that the claimed invention has not been patented, described in a printed publication, in public use, on sale, or otherwise available to the public" before your application has been filed.

Finally, consider scalability — whether the invention can be expanded to generate significant revenue or impact. Scalability can look different to everyone, so ask yourself how your invention might scale:

Will it scale regionally and across markets?

Will you aim to scale a single impact point with your invention or multiple, such as its environmental and social impact?

Will scaling up the production or adoption of your invention align with your target industry and market?

By addressing these criteria, you can prioritize ideas that align with your strategic goals and have the potential for long-term success.

Conduct a careful patent search

As you start your patent applications, it's important to understand you're not the only person out there filing for patents and that there may be similar innovations already in existence. According to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), 3.6 million patents were filed in 2023 alone. That was a 2.7% growth in filings from the previous year. This shows us that a large number of patents are filed each year globally, and the number is only increasing over time.

That's why submitting a successful patent application requires thorough preparation and strategic execution. You'll need to conduct a comprehensive patent search to ensure your idea is truly unique, which will help identify potential overlaps between your IP and others. You can begin your search online using databases such as WIPO's IP Portal, Google Patents and publicly available patent databases like the United States Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Public Search — be sure to have keywords related to your invention in mind for this step. Once you identify those overlaps via your search, you can refine your application to stand out from the crowd.

Collaborate with a qualified team

Once your search is over, it's time to collaborate with a strong team of experienced patent attorneys and technical experts who can craft a clear and compelling application. The precise language used to describe your innovation is critical, and experts can help effectively articulate its value, especially if your innovation is complex. By collaborating with a team of experts, you'll help ensure your patent application is in line with any relevant patent laws and that appropriate language is used for the strongest application possible.

Additionally, working with a patent attorney brings their unique knowledge of complex patent law into your toolbox. Patent laws vary from region to region, and an attorney will be able to assist with legal advice, strategy and filing as needed.

Related: 4 Ways to Significantly Reduce the Cost of Obtaining New Patents and Managing IP

Put together a detailed patent application

Finally, it's time to put your patent application together. The information required in an application will include details like invention title, invention context and novelty, invention summary and drawings, among others. Be detailed and precise in your application by including comprehensive data, diagrams and clear explanations to demonstrate how your invention works and why it's novel. A robust and well-documented application strengthens your case during the review process and improves your chances of success.

As you begin your patent application, keep in mind that the patent process can be lengthy. It typically takes anywhere from 18 months to several years for a patent to be approved, depending on the complexity of the innovation and the jurisdiction. For women in particular, there are additional barriers that exist when it comes to patents as well — the World Economic Forum reported that only 17% of inventors holding international patents were women in 2022, highlighting the importance of resilience and preparation when it comes to patent applications.

Filing the initial application, responding to examiner queries and addressing any challenges during the process requires patience and persistence from start to finish. Begin your patent application process with confidence — no one knows the ins and outs of your inventions better than you.