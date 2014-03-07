SXSW

Calculate Your SXSW ROI (Interactive Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Calculate Your SXSW ROI (Interactive Infographic)
Image credit: Marlon Giles
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

Want to get the most out of SXSW? The event's blur of activities can make you wonder where the time goes. That's where this interactive infographic can give you better insight into whether you're making the most out of every moment. Just enter the hours you sat in panels, waited in line or scarfed down yummy things like BBQ and breakfast tacos. The tool crunches the numbers to reveal insights such as whether you need to get more sleep, find yourself a food truck -- or remember to actually make it to the convention center. It also provides a rough sense for the true cost of your time. Your data is added to data input from other users, to give a bigger picture for how you far compared to other respondents.

The interactive infographic is the brainchild of 10,000ft, a planning tool created by a Seattle startup to help teams get better insight into managing teams and projects. 

Click to Enlarge+
Calculate Your SXSW ROI (Interactive Infographic)

 

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

SXSW

SXSW 2017: Sure, You've Got a Brand Strategy, but What's Your Chat Strategy?

SXSW

5 Signs Your Boss Might be a Psychopath (Your Emails Might Hold the Biggest Clues)

SXSW

SXSW 2017 Photo Gallery: Our Favorite Photos