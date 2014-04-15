Lessons in Greatness: One Woman's Journey From Heart Condition to Climbing Mt. Everest

April 15, 2014 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When Alison Levine was a child, she used to tell her family that “it feels like there is an elephant on my chest.” But they always told her, “toughen up.”

Yeah, she came from a “tough love“ sort of family.

At age 16 she passed out during soccer practice. While at the hospital they learned that she suffered from a rare heart condition.

Three surgeries later, she climbed to the peaks of the highest mountains on every continent and skied the North and South Pole.

This week on the School of Greatness, we have an amazing athlete, adventurer, professor of leadership and New York Times Bestselling author on the show. Please welcome the inspiring Alison Levine.

In This Episode, You Will Learn: