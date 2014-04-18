Video Marketing

WATCH: Dads Get Their Own #WorldsToughestJob Video

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Social Media Editor at Entrepreneur.com
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Oh the heels of the viral video that claims moms have the world’s toughest job comes a video just for dads.

Bud Light created the lighthearted and goofy video, poking fun at the seriousness of the video about moms.

"How do you feel about taking associates to princess themed amusement parks?" the interviewer asks one dad.

The interviewer is jokingly looking for a "Director of Whatever," who is capable of forgetting things the very second they are told them. The Director of Whatever can "rest [their] eyes anytime [they] want" and should be able to pin a "snap tweet on an insta-poke." The actors -- er, applicants -- appeared to be excited about the position.

"I’m not even sure this is a job," says an interviewee.

Well played, Bud Light. Well played.

Watch the video below.

Related: WATCH: Kids See a Walkman for Maybe the First Time Ever

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Video Marketing

5 Incredibly Simple Strategies to Help You Win With Video Marketing

Video Marketing

An Insider's Guide to Keeping Your Video Budget in the Black

Video Marketing

Research Says This Type of Video Closes More B2B Sales