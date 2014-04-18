WATCH: Dads Get Their Own #WorldsToughestJob Video

April 18, 2014 1 min read

Oh the heels of the viral video that claims moms have the world’s toughest job comes a video just for dads.

Bud Light created the lighthearted and goofy video, poking fun at the seriousness of the video about moms.

"How do you feel about taking associates to princess themed amusement parks?" the interviewer asks one dad.

The interviewer is jokingly looking for a "Director of Whatever," who is capable of forgetting things the very second they are told them. The Director of Whatever can "rest [their] eyes anytime [they] want" and should be able to pin a "snap tweet on an insta-poke." The actors -- er, applicants -- appeared to be excited about the position.

"I’m not even sure this is a job," says an interviewee.

Well played, Bud Light. Well played.

Watch the video below.

