Why Your Brand Should Be Posting on Facebook on Fridays

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It’s no secret that productivity starts to dwindle on Fridays. As a business owner, you need to make sure you capitalize on this.

Today, Adobe released its Social Media Intelligence Report, which analyzed the success of three kinds of social media posts over the first quarter: paid (advertising you pay for), earned (comments, likes, shares) and owned (your website, your Facebook and Twitter page).

According to the findings, the time to organically (free) reach Facebook users is on Fridays. Why? The engagement rate is highest and a quarter of all video plays come on Fridays. Look to schedule posts throughout Fridays and Saturdays, but posts on Sundays are least likely to receive a comment.

Some other helpful findings:

If you’re looking to get into video, the time is now on Facebook. Since Facebook began autoplaying videos, video plays are up 785 percent year-over-year, according to the report.

If your brand is paying for Facebook ads, that's good news for you. Click rates are up 70 percent year-over-year and 48 percent quarter-over-quarter. This is especially good news since click rates often slow after the holiday season.

Facebook is the only social channel that did not see a dip in referred revenue per visit to retail sites over last quarter. Tumblr however, had a strong showing with 55 percent increase in year-over-year referred revenue traffic.

The major takeaway? Facebook is king, but don’t count the others out. More and more social networks pop up everyday.

