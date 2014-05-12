Productivity

The 4 Biggest Productivity Killers in Your Office

If it feels like there aren't enough hours in the day, perhaps you need to make better use of your time.

A new infographic designed by Pulp-PR identifies the four top productivity killers: meetings, surfing the internet, email and traveling. While these four activities are pillars of the modern workplace, there's still hope – and solutions.

Check out how to boost your productivity using tools from apps to software in the infographic below. 

The 4 Biggest Productivity Killers in Your Office

 

