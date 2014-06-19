My Spouse, My Business Partner

Is your spouse your business partner? Did you plan it or did it happen by accident? My husband Aneil and I never planned on working together professionally. Things just worked out that way. We started off as high school friends and student council competitors and then got to know each other more through our church choir. It's amazing that we are about to celebrate 29 years of marriage. Time flies.

We first worked side by side at General Motors at the Oldsmobile plant in Lansing, Mich., as summer interns and then as full-time employees. We didn’t really think about it as working together as much as it was convenient for our lives: It also allowed us to share one car in our young marriage.

We attended graduate school simultaneous at the University of Michigan: I was going for my MBA and Aneil was seeking a doctorate in business. I helped him when I could, coding interviews and surveys and being a helpful second set of eyes on his dissertation. This arrangement continued when he took his first academic job at Penn State. We ended up spending our first New Year’s Eve in State College writing a joint journal article together instead of traveling to see family. We had a deadline and couldn’t miss it. By then, we had found a nice rhythm to our work: One of us would write a first draft and the other would refine it and add a new perspective.

In 1992 we started a consulting firm, basing our work on our research about how leaders build trust and transform their cultures. I began by offering sales training and Aneil started coaching firms on how to downsize thoughtfully. Gradually, we found ways to work with companies together, conducting leadership and team-development workshops on how to communicate, resolve conflicts and innovate at work by building trust-based relationships.

We have always been equal partners in our business and take turns in serving as CEO or president, depending on our work schedules. Even when only one of us is on-site at a company, we both feel we are contributing to the partnership.

I had planned to be the CEO of a Fortune 500 company. But since we had two kids, I could not imagine traveling all week and so a life in academia and consulting better suited my being able to work as well as spend time with my young children.