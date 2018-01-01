Married Entrepreneurs
How This Handbag Founder's Husband (and Mentor) Helps Her Communicate Her Creative Vision
Aimee Kestenberg launched her eponymous handbag line in 2012, with her husband, Sean Elan, as her business partner. Together, they find balance between her creative, visual thinking and his business-minded brain.
More From This Topic
5 Tips for Working With Your Spouse -- and Making It Work
Support each other unconditionally, stay attentive to each other's needs, embrace compromise and keep in mind that even if you are a CEO, you are a spouse above all
Who Do You Love? Whether You Know or Not -- Consider Marriage Very Carefully.
As an entrepreneur, getting married has its pros and cons. Watch this video from Entrepreneur Network Partner Patrick Bet-David to find out more.
3 Tips for Succeeding in Business With Your Loved One
Running a business with your loved one can bring on additional challenges that may take all the romance out of a relationship.
The Pros and Cons of Working With Your Spouse
Sharing a home, a bed and a business can be great. Or it can be challenging.
8 Ways to Build a Business Without Strangling Your Spouse
The problem isn't so much that you're married, it's that you're both entrepreneurs.
Married Business Partners Find Themselves Not in Kansas Anymore With Window Genie
Brent and Melissa Windsor relocated to the Arizona desert to provide their new community with window-washing services through the franchise.
How a Love of Healthy Food Led to a Beneficial Career Change
Debbie Justesen loves good food, and she wants to be healthy. With her Costa Vida franchise, she gets both.
3 Tips for Successfully Running a Company When You Are Married to the Co-Founder
Building a successful company as a married couple requires a few key components to navigate how the partnership operates.
5 Tips on How to Maintain a Relationship While Starting a Business
Starting a business is tough. Starting a business while in a relationship is ever harder.
How to Make It Work When You're Married to Your Co-Founder
When your business partner is your spouse, things can get complicated. Here are three tips to avoid unnecessary conflict.