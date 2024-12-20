Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Running a business while nurturing a happy marriage is no small feat. Over the years, I've had the privilege of working with more than 300 married business owners, witnessing firsthand the unique challenges they face in juggling the demands of work and home life.

These entrepreneurs, often thriving professionally, have shared profound lessons on strengthening relationships while pursuing ambitious goals. Their experiences have inspired me to uncover four essential truths every entrepreneur should know about balancing business success and fulfilling marriage.

1. Success without connection is hollow

Many business owners I have helped came to me because their personal lives were struggling. This was happening even though they were doing well in their jobs. Interestingly, they were meeting all their goals at work, yet they felt completely lost at home.

The truth is simple: Doing well in one area of life doesn't compensate for not doing well in another. Entrepreneurs usually work hard and hope their families will see their sacrifices. But relationships don't grow from guesses. They need clear plans, time, and effort.

The key idea is to pay attention to connection and attachment, just as you focus on growth with another person. Set aside time with your partner as you would for a big work meeting, and bring the same energy and attention to it.

2. Communication is the foundation of success

Strong communication is essential for both successful businesses and happy marriages. Yet, many business owners excel in one area but struggle in the other. Why does this happen? They often follow different rules for each one. Finding the good news in both can lead to better results.

In business, people learn to be clear and negotiate well. They also practice listening closely. But at home, many think their partners should just "get it." The truth is, no one can read your mind. This includes your employees, clients and even your spouse, especially when you talk using an app.

Learning to share your feelings in a clear way is important. Listening without judging is key, too. If you can handle tough conversations carefully, it can really help. Improving how you communicate can make a big difference in your job and your marriage.

3. Leadership isn't just for the office

Many business owners are great leaders at work, but they often struggle to lead at home. Leading in a marriage is not about taking control. It is about making a plan for the life you want to share together and being kind to each other during this journey.

The men I coached found success at work and in their personal lives. They all had one thing in common: they saw themselves as leaders everywhere. They took control of what they did. Instead of pointing fingers, they searched for answers. Their decisions aimed at what was best for their family's health.

The main idea is that you should take care of your relationship just like you do with your business. This means you should own up to any problems. You should also say thank you and keep your eyes on your long-term goals.

4. Balance is a myth, but alignment is key

The concept of "work-life balance" is often thought to be the ideal aim for business owners. But after working with many men, I find that finding this balance can be tough. In some cases, it can even make things feel worse.

Different times in life require different types of focus. Each area needs its own amount of attention. The key is to be in line with yourself. This means your values, actions and how you spend your time should align with what matters most to you.

When you need to spend more time on work, talk openly with your partner and involve them in what you are doing. On the flip side, if your relationship requires more attention, be present and take a break from work. By working together like this, you can create harmony, even if finding the perfect balance is hard.

Which truth will you focus on today?

Marriage and business can actually support each other. They don't need to be in conflict. I have worked with 300 married entrepreneurs, and I learned that doing well in one area can make the other area better. This teamwork happens when you care for and focus clearly on both.

Entrepreneurs can create strong connections and successful businesses by prioritizing relationships. Real success isn't just about the amount of money in your bank. It's also about the strength of your relationships with the people who matter most to you.