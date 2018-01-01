Aneil Mishra

Aneil Mishra

Guest Writer
Thomas D. Arthur Distinguished Professor of Leadership, East Carolina University College of Business
Aneil Mishra is the Thomas D. Arthur Professor of Leadership in the College of Business at East Carolina University in Greenville, N.C.

More From Aneil Mishra

Schooled: 3 Lessons from Undergraduate Entrepreneurs
Project Grow

Schooled: 3 Lessons from Undergraduate Entrepreneurs

Students provide insight into overcoming obstacles in pursuit of entrepreneurial endeavors.
4 min read
Schooled: 3 Big Lessons Learned From Undergrad Entrepreneurs
Startup Basics

Schooled: 3 Big Lessons Learned From Undergrad Entrepreneurs

A global business competition is fertile ground for startup best-practices.
3 min read
4 Key Strengths of Successful Businesses
Trust

4 Key Strengths of Successful Businesses

Here are principles on which to start and build your company.
3 min read
Pay Attention to the Signals in the Noise of Entrepreneurship
Listening

Pay Attention to the Signals in the Noise of Entrepreneurship

Learn to read the signs that show healthy customer engagement, satisfaction with a service and successful performance by employees.
5 min read
My Business Partner, My Spouse -- The View From the Husband's Side
Married Entrepreneurs

My Business Partner, My Spouse -- The View From the Husband's Side

The other half of a leadership and marketing consulting firm describes the keys to running a business with the person you married.
8 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.