Aneil Mishra

Project Grow
Schooled: 3 Lessons from Undergraduate Entrepreneurs
Students provide insight into overcoming obstacles in pursuit of entrepreneurial endeavors.
Startup Basics
Schooled: 3 Big Lessons Learned From Undergrad Entrepreneurs
A global business competition is fertile ground for startup best-practices.
Trust
4 Key Strengths of Successful Businesses
Here are principles on which to start and build your company.
Listening
Pay Attention to the Signals in the Noise of Entrepreneurship
Learn to read the signs that show healthy customer engagement, satisfaction with a service and successful performance by employees.
Married Entrepreneurs
My Business Partner, My Spouse -- The View From the Husband's Side
The other half of a leadership and marketing consulting firm describes the keys to running a business with the person you married.