Guest Writer
CEO • C-Suite Advisor • Speaker • Life Coach • Lumix Photographer
Matt Sweetwood is a social media and personal branding expert with over 30 years of entrepreneurial experience as a CEO and CMO. He contributes to several publications and has appeared regularly on national TV. His self-help book, Leader of the Pack, is available on Amazon.

Why These 3 Design Changes Can Improve Your Store Sales by 50 Percent or More
Design

Which is more important: interior design, marketing design or fashion design?
7 min read
Your Social Media Profile Can Make the Difference Between Being Accepted or Rejected to Harvard
Social Media

Make sure that your social media channels make you look good -- important people are probably checking your profile.
3 min read
4 Female Entrepreneurs Share the Visions That Helped Make Them Successful
Women in Business

Looking for female role models in business? Learn about these four women.
5 min read
What You Need to Know to Create a Best-selling Book
Publishing

My book made it to No. 1 on Amazon's self-help, new releases. Here's how you can find similar success.
7 min read
4 Social Media Stars Explain How You Can Get More Instagram Followers
Instagram

More importantly, these tech-savvy entrepreneurs break down how you can use your Instagram followers to grow your business.
6 min read
Infographic: The 20 Most Common Reasons Startups Fail and How to Avoid Them
Startups

These do's and don'ts can make or break your startup.
5 min read
The Do's and Don'ts for Opening and Operating a Successful Retail Store
Retail Businesses

Everyone agrees that retail stores are dying. Here's why everyone is wrong.
6 min read
10 Essential Customer Service Tips To Make Your Business a Winner
Customer Service

Set yourself apart with great customer service.
6 min read
10 Tips on How to Become a Thought Leader
Thought Leaders

Start with this question: How bad do you want it?
8 min read
13 Expert Tips to Help You Build Your Instagram Following
Tips

Instagram influencers give their best advice on how you can follow in their footsteps.
6 min read
How to Make $200,000 in a Single Step
Marriage

It won't make mom and dad very happy, though.
3 min read
5 Smartphone Tips to Overcome FOMO
Smartphones

Don't miss out on what's right in front of you because you're afraid of missing something on Twitter.
4 min read
10 Social Media Tips for Students to Improve Their College Admission Chances
College Students

How to use your online presence to get into college.
6 min read
8 Reasons a Powerful Personal Brand Will Make You Successful
Personal Branding

Opportunity will find you and your business when you have a strong brand.
6 min read
It's Never Too Late to Get Your Graduate Degree
Education

ADHD, single fatherhood and running a family business all became part of the story.
6 min read
