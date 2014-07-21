Work-Life Balance

One of the World's Richest Men Wants a Three-Day Workweek

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

Carlos Slim, one of the richest men on Earth, likely didn’t found his multi-billion dollar telecommunications empire by working three days a week, but that is precisely the kind of “radical overhaul” he says our traditional workweek paradigm needs.

Speaking at a business conference in Paraguay, 74-year-old Slim also advocated longer days and later retirement dates. “People are going to have to work for more years, until they are 70 or 75, and just work three days a week -- perhaps 11 hours a day,” he said, according to The Financial Times.

Such a redistribution of hours would not only enhance productivity, he said, but provide financial stability to seniors.

Related: Working Endless Hours Does Not Make You a Hero (Infographic)

It’s an argument that has been made before. The reasoning? While time-strapped 20-, 30- and 40-year-olds often miss out on time spent with their friends and families, people generally have more free time as they age.

“With three work days a week, we would have more time to relax; for quality of life,” he said. “Having four days [off] would be very important to generate new entertainment activities and other ways of being occupied.”

And Slim is not merely speculating. At one of his Mexican telecommunications companies, Telmex, he will allow certain contract workers who are eligible to retire before they are 50 to continue working a four-day week at full pay.

Related: Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi: 'I Don’t Think Women Can Have It All'

While a reduced workweek might sound enticing, others argue that for entrepreneurs and executives to truly succeed, they need to be involved as much as possible -- and that may mean punching in five days a week.

It is a question currently being debated around the world. Sweden recently launched an experiment to decrease its workweek to 30 hours, while France has a labor agreement that states employees can't check work emails past 6 p.m.

No one can argue that these initiatives create a better work-life balance, but on the flip side, do they hamper innovation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Related: Sweden's Six-Hour Workday Experiment Officially Kicks Off Tomorrow

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Work-Life Balance

How to Manage Your Team's Calendar During the Holidays

Work-Life Balance

The Secret to Living a Balanced Life as a CEO? Pick a Strong Second in Command.

Work-Life Balance

Work-Life Balance Making You Crazy? Work-Life Integration Is the Sane Alternative