Failure

5 Ways to Rekindle Your Optimism After You Crash and Burn

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Bestselling author and Speaker
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The life of an entrepreneur is filled with setbacks. We have a great idea (well, what we thought was a great one, anyway) that just doesn’t take off. We screw up and lose a client. We don’t screw up and still lose a client. We run out of money. A valued employee leaves. That’s just the way it goes when you choose this life.

After a while, even the most fervent optimist can run out of steam. So how, after a devastating blow (or two or five), can you regroup and move forward with the faith and confidence that made you an entrepreneur in the first place?

1. Remind yourself that setbacks are part of the building process. Anyone who attempts to build great things will face challenges. Without struggle there is no reward. Without setbacks there’s no triumph. Without failure and defeat along the way there’s no ultimate victory and feeling of accomplishment. When you look at your struggles this way, you realize they are actually gifts.

Related: Successful Entrepreneurs Thrive in Failure, So Embrace It When It's Inevitable

2. Turn a loss into a L.O.S.S. -- Learning Opportunity Stay Strong. Instead of focusing on your defeat and allowing it to crush you, learn and grow stronger from it. Every loss is a learning opportunity and if you stay strong you can thrive because of it. The Forbes list of the wealthiest people on the planet is filled with individuals who turned their losses into learning opportunities and their failures into success.

3. “Stay crazy” as you think about the future. All entrepreneurs are a little crazy (according to the people around us, at least). That’s okay. In fact, it’s better than okay, it’s your ticket to success. If you are not crazy enough to declare what you want to achieve and receive, then you aren’t crazy enough to succeed.

Don’t let setbacks cut your dreams down to “normal.” Keep dreaming as big and bold (and crazy) as ever as you pick yourself up and move confidently to the future.

4. Stop listening to yourself. Start talking to yourself. You know that negativity loop that plays in your mind? The one that says, “I can’t,” “It won’t work,” or “I’m afraid”? Tune it out. When we focus on our worries, fears and doubts, we build a prison of negativity. It’s through positive self-talk that we build ourselves a masterpiece.

I included a “positive pledge” in my book, The Carpenter, precisely because I am such a believer in talking to myself. I know it sounds a little hokey. But only by feeding yourself the words of encouragement that you need to keep going -- whether you speak out loud, “say” the words silently or write them down -- can you override the negativity that too often tends to be our default setting.

Related: 10 Quotes on Persistence to Help You Keep Going

5. Everything you do from now on, do with love. Steve Jobs said it first: “The only way to do great work is to love what you do.” I agree. Love is what makes you a craftsman in a world of carpenters.

Whether you’re taking your company in a new direction or starting a whole new venture, start working with love. Jettison the “just-get-it-done” mindset -- that’s fear talking. Take your time to get things right. Pay attention to the small details. Show customers and employees you care.

As I wrote in my book: “If you build your life and company with fear, it won’t be worth building. In the end you’ll look back and realize you didn’t enjoy any of it. It will never be what it could have been and you’ll likely burn out before you finish. And even if you do finish, anything built with fear will eventually crumble.”

Love dissolves fear. It energizes you. It draws the right people -- employees, partners, clients and customers -- to you.

Work with love and you’ll find that you do have what it takes to keep going. Every minute of your journey will be filled with meaning and adventure. That’s how you know you’ve got a successful business -- and a successful life.

Related: 4 Motivating TED Talks to Help You Bounce Back From Failure

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Failure

Stop Playing Small

Failure

How Magic Johnson and Hulk Hogan's Agent Fell So Far

Failure

Why Learning From Mistakes Is an Invaluable Experience for Business Owners