To Better Help Businesses, Pinterest Unveils Improved Analytics Platform

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With its archaic feel and less-than-stellar analysis, anyone who uses Pinterest Analytics knows it’s not necessarily the most useful or visually appealing tool.

But starting today, the San Francisco-based startup is making its analytics dashboard much more Pinterest-worthy.

Available free to all business accounts, companies -- big and small -- can now get a deeper dive in how well their pins are doing. While information such as impressions, clicks, and repins were already available, they weren't necessarily easily accessible. With this new layout, the dashboard is more intuitive allowing people to easily find this information. (Those familiar with Facebook insights will find the new layout easy to use.)

Image credit: Pinterest

 

Also, there are new metrics about the people engaging with your brand and their interests. For instance, businesses can now see what their audience is into – including what other businesses they are following. Plus, Pinterest will offer up advice to companies on how to increase impressions, repins and clicks which can be used to tailor future pins. For example, after Lowe’s learned their “create-your-own-colorful-doormat” Pin received over 200,000 repins, they introduced a DIY-focused marketing strategy.

If you haven’t already, get your business account here and start drinking (in a Mason jar, of course) in all that knowledge.

