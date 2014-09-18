Mark Cuban

Shark Tank Star Mark Cuban: 'Money Can't Buy Happiness'

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former West Coast Editor
3 min read

Money. It’s a gas. Grab that cash with both hands and make a stash. But don’t expect it to buy you happiness. Billionaire Mark Cuban says it can’t and it won’t -- and he should know.

“Can money buy happiness?” Cuban was asked between pitches on the Shark Tank set last week. “Absolutely not,” he replied in his booming deep voice, without hesitation. “To me, success isn’t defined by your wallet. It’s defined by waking up with a smile on your face, knowing it’s going to be a great day. But, sure, money can make your life a whole lot easier.”  

Indeed it has for him. The 56-year-old outspoken tech mogul and Cyber Dust privacy app founder -- who got his start in business selling trash bags door-to-door at the age of 12 to save up for basketball sneakers -- now owns more than enough money to buy whatever he wants whenever he wants. His millionaire Shark Tank co-star Robert Herjavec told Entrepreneur.com on set last week that Cuban is worth $2.6 billion (and that, naturally, he’s trying his best to catch up).

Related: What Would Make Mark Cuban 'Combust' If He Ran Box

“You have more than you could possibly spend in a lifetime,” a reporter said to Cuban. “That’s not true,” Cuban laughed. “I’m trying.”

The former bartender and disco dancing instructor’s smashing success selling scrappy tech startups to corporate goliaths like CompuServe and Yahoo for millions has enabled him to live large and then some. For starters, he bought a majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks for a cool $285 million, a Gulfstream private jet for $40 million and a 10-bedroom, 13-bathroom mansion in the posh Preston Hollow neighborhood of Dallas. And the night his pro basketball team won its first NBA championship in 2011, Cuban footed a $90,000 bar tab (that’s before tip).  

Related: Want to Get on Shark Tank? 8 Secrets From the Show's Casting Producer. 

But, as Cuban, the first college graduate in his immediate family, says, it’s not money nor the luxe life, that make him content. “It’s creating a goal for yourself and accomplishing a goal and setting a dream, and living that dream through your effort that can make you feel a whole lot better about yourself,” he says. “It worked for me. So, while money can’t buy happiness, it can sure make life a whole lot better.”

You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who disagrees.

The first episode of Shark Tank’s sixth season premieres on Friday, Sept. 26 from 8 to 10 p.m. ET/PT on your local ABC station.

Related: What Would Mark Cuban Change About His Career?

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From
No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mark Cuban

10 Things Mark Cuban Says to Do With Your Money

Mark Cuban

Cuban to Trump: The U.S. Needs to Invest in Robotics to 'Win'

Mark Cuban

Clinton Secures Mark Cuban's Endorsement