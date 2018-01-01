Robert Herjavec
Shark Tank
'Shark Tank' Stars Dissect Their Show's Popularity on the Eve of Its 10th Season
Kevin O'Leary (a.k.a. 'Mr. Wonderful') said he was induced to join the show when an executive told him, 'We're looking for an asshole.'
More From This Topic
Shark Tank
4 'Shark Tank' Stars on How to Shake Hands Like You Mean Business
The celebrity investors have a firm grip on how to seal the deal. Never be limp, awkward or, the worst, sweaty, and be sure to make this one key connection.
Exclusive: 5 'Shark Tank' Stars Weigh in on the Marijuana Boom
Even Mr. Wonderful is high on the blazing cannabis biz, and he wants in. So does Barbara Corcoran.
Shark Tank
4 Foolish Cybersecurity Mistakes Robert Herjavec Is Shocked People Still Make
'You're really not that sexy, there isn't a woman in Russia who wants to meet you and you didn't win a million dollars,' he says, so you'd better hold that click.
Shark Tank
Robert Herjavec: Want to Avoid Burnout? Quit Your Bitchin'.
'I work my ass off for the privilege of being this busy,' the Shark Tank judge says.
Immigrants
Robert Herjavec to Immigrant Entrepreneurs: 'People Don't Care About Your Color, Religion or Sex. They Care About the Value You Add.'
You might never 'fit in,' the Croatian-born self-made multi-millionaire says. That's OK. Focus on what really matters instead.
Starting a Business
Robert Herjavec: 'If You're Worried About Burning Out, Don't Start a Business'
The 'Shark Tank' star reflects on the intensity of starting up and shares the three things entrepreneurs must know when launching their first business.
Marketing
'Shark Tank' Star Robert Herjavec's Top 5 Small-Business Marketing Tips
The multi-millionaire celebrity entrepreneur shares his secrets to drawing customers to your brand.
Shark Tank
The Secret to Impressing the Sharks on 'Shark Tank'
Take it from an entrepreneur who managed to get multiple offers from the Sharks.
Mentors
5 Famous Business Leaders on the Power of Mentorship
Richard Branson, Robert Herjavec and more share formative experiences that went on to shape their careers.
Weekly Tips Roundup
How Jack Ma and Robert Herjavec Confront Failure
So, you've hit rock-bottom. Are you making the most of it?