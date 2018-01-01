Robert Herjavec

More From This Topic

4 'Shark Tank' Stars on How to Shake Hands Like You Mean Business
Shark Tank

The celebrity investors have a firm grip on how to seal the deal. Never be limp, awkward or, the worst, sweaty, and be sure to make this one key connection.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
Exclusive: 5 'Shark Tank' Stars Weigh in on the Marijuana Boom

Even Mr. Wonderful is high on the blazing cannabis biz, and he wants in. So does Barbara Corcoran.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 7 min read
4 Foolish Cybersecurity Mistakes Robert Herjavec Is Shocked People Still Make
Shark Tank

'You're really not that sexy, there isn't a woman in Russia who wants to meet you and you didn't win a million dollars,' he says, so you'd better hold that click.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 7 min read
Robert Herjavec: Want to Avoid Burnout? Quit Your Bitchin'.
Shark Tank

'I work my ass off for the privilege of being this busy,' the Shark Tank judge says.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Robert Herjavec to Immigrant Entrepreneurs: 'People Don't Care About Your Color, Religion or Sex. They Care About the Value You Add.'
Immigrants

You might never 'fit in,' the Croatian-born self-made multi-millionaire says. That's OK. Focus on what really matters instead.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
Robert Herjavec: 'If You're Worried About Burning Out, Don't Start a Business'
Starting a Business

The 'Shark Tank' star reflects on the intensity of starting up and shares the three things entrepreneurs must know when launching their first business.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
'Shark Tank' Star Robert Herjavec's Top 5 Small-Business Marketing Tips
Marketing

The multi-millionaire celebrity entrepreneur shares his secrets to drawing customers to your brand.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 7 min read
The Secret to Impressing the Sharks on 'Shark Tank'
Shark Tank

Take it from an entrepreneur who managed to get multiple offers from the Sharks.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
5 Famous Business Leaders on the Power of Mentorship
Mentors

Richard Branson, Robert Herjavec and more share formative experiences that went on to shape their careers.
Laura Entis | 6 min read
How Jack Ma and Robert Herjavec Confront Failure
Weekly Tips Roundup

So, you've hit rock-bottom. Are you making the most of it?
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
