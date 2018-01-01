Robert Herjavec has built and sold several IT companies and is now the CEO of the Herjavec Group, a cyber security company he founded. He is a Shark investor on ABC’s TV show Shark Tank and also offers his motivational business advice through TV, print, radio and digital media.
Startup Advice
Shark Tank Star Robert Herjavec's Top 10 Tips for Entrepreneurs
Bring a compass and train for a marathon. This big-time investor shares some important startup smarts.
Ready for Anything
Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec on Great Business Pitches and Why Sales Reps Need to Be Chameleons
The serial entrepreneur and investor explains how company plans should be framed around customer needs -- and his sartorial choices.