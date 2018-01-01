Robert Herjavec

Robert Herjavec

Guest Writer

Robert Herjavec has built and sold several IT companies and is now the CEO of the Herjavec Group, a cyber security company he founded. He is a Shark investor on ABC’s TV show Shark Tank and also offers his motivational business advice through TV, print, radio and digital media.

More From Robert Herjavec

Shark Tank Star Robert Herjavec's Top 10 Tips for Entrepreneurs
Startup Advice

Shark Tank Star Robert Herjavec's Top 10 Tips for Entrepreneurs

Bring a compass and train for a marathon. This big-time investor shares some important startup smarts.
5 min read
Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec on Great Business Pitches and Why Sales Reps Need to Be Chameleons
Ready for Anything

Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec on Great Business Pitches and Why Sales Reps Need to Be Chameleons

The serial entrepreneur and investor explains how company plans should be framed around customer needs -- and his sartorial choices.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.