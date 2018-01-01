Yahoo!
Hackers
Russian Hackers Indicted for Yahoo Breaches
Two Russian hackers initiated a breach that affected more than 500 million Yahoo user accounts, the Department of Justice says.
Yahoo!
No Bonus for Marissa Mayer After Another 32 Million Yahoo Accounts Breached
Add that to the 1.5 billion accounts that have already been compromised.
Verizon
After Breach, Verizon Drops Yahoo Purchase Price by $350 Million
Verizon's acquisition of Yahoo is now valued at approximately $4.48 billion, down from $4.8 billion.
Yahoo!
Yahoo to Change Name, Lose Marissa Mayer as Board Member
Mayer, the CEO, was expected to remain with the company after its sale to Verizon closes.
Yahoo!
Yahoo Finance Accidentally Tweets Racial Slur
A reminder to carefully proofread every piece of content you produce.
Privacy Concerns
Why Yahoo's Secret Scanning of Emails May Be a Terrifying Sign of What's to Come
The order on Yahoo from a secret court last year resulted from the government's drive to change decades of interpretation of the Fourth Amendment right of people to be secure against 'unreasonable searches and seizures.'
Yahoo!
Verizon Wants a Better Deal for Yahoo After Latest Hack Revealed
The top American wireless carrier still expects to go through with the deal, but is looking for 'major concessions' in light of the most recent breach.
Yahoo!
Yahoo Says 1 Billion Accounts Exposed in Newly Discovered Security Breach
The number of affected accounts was double the number implicated in a 2014 breach that the internet company disclosed in September.
Yahoo!
Female Executives Left Yahoo at Unusually High Rate This Year
It was not clear why there was such a marked decline in the proportion of women leaders at Yahoo, which is led by Silicon Valley's most powerful female CEO, Marissa Mayer.
Verizon
Verizon Says Yahoo Hack Is 'Material,' Could Affect Deal
Verizon has had preliminary briefings from Yahoo but it still needs 'significant information' from the company before it makes a final decision on the acquisition.