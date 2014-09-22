Watch Our Live Stream of Barbara Corcoran at Entrepreneur's Exclusive Entrepreneurship Event

September 22, 2014 1 min read

For established entrepreneurs and startups looking to launch and grow their businesses, watch our exclusive live stream of Ready to Launch. This Entrepreneur magazine event, held Tuesday, Sept. 23, features a keynote from Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran and Entrepreneur’s own editor-in-chief Amy Cosper as emcee.

Other dynamic speakers include Trevor Owens, author of The Lean Enterprise: How Corporations Can Innovate Like Startups (Wiley, 2014) and Mark Kohler, author of What Your CPA isn’t Telling You (Entrepreneur Press, 2011).

The live stream starts at 9 a.m. ET with Corcoran’s opening remarks and runs until 4:30 p.m. E. For more information, check out our event schedule.

