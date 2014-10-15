Online Video

'Super Size Me' Filmmaker Is Producing a New Web Series on Entrepreneurship

Morgan Spurlock’s headline-grabbing documentaries have turned a lens upon subjects as varied as the health hazards of McDonald’s (Super Size Me) to the exploits of uber-popular boy bands (One Direction: This Is Us.)

But for his latest project, an online video channel called Smartish -- created in conjunction with the Disney-owned YouTube network Maker Studios -- the filmmaker is set to take a deconstructive look at the field of entrepreneurship.

Maker has greenlit a total of four original web series -- each comprising 12 five-minute episodes -- from Spurlock’s Warrior Poets production company, reports Variety. The webisodes will air on the forthcoming Smartish channel -- to be accessible via YouTube and Maker’s own site, maker.tv.

While Spark will address the dealings between inventors and altruistic venture capitalists, Everything Must Go will take “an irreverent look” at advertising and marketing. (Another Spurlock full-length feature, POM Wonderful Presents: The Greatest Movie Ever Sold, also broached the topic of marketing; the metafilm itself was entirely paid for by sponsors.)

The other series slated for Smartish include Consider the Source, tracing the origins of everyday items, and How to Win at Life, exploring the science and psychology behind detrimental everyday habits.

“I’m a real believer that if you can make someone laugh then you can make someone listen,” Spurlock said in a statement. “Through this partnership with Maker, we are going to create the premiere destination for thought-provoking and entertaining original content on the world wide interwebs.”

